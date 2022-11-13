OLSON, Fred Lewis



Died on October 27, 2022 (age 94), Saint Louis Park, Minnesota. From Washington DC area, began to visit daughter's family in Oakwood, Ohio, in 2011. Resident of One Lincoln Park in Kettering, 2016 to 2018. Followed daughter's family to Minnesota in 2018. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Beverley Gronlund. Survived by his wife Marjory Olsen Olson, who passed the next day, three children, five grandchildren, and four siblings. Funeral private.



