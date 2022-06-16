springfield-news-sun logo
OLIVER, Allison

OLIVER, Allison Nycole

Age 31, of Dayton, OH, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, June 18, at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, OH. Visitation

10-11 am. (Mask Required).

Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

