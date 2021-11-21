springfield-news-sun logo
X

OLDHAM, Joseph

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

OLDHAM, Joseph Michael

Joseph Michael Oldham, 74, returned to the arms of his Lord and Savior on 19 Jun 2021. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Judy, his sisters, Joyce LaGant, Judy (Bruce) Nicholas, Jill Oldham, and numerous nieces and nephews who adored him. Preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, an older brother, a brother-in-law and his adoring son, Jeremy. A Celebration of Life is rescheduled for Saturday, 27 November at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family to greet friends at 9 am and service at 11. In lieu of flowers, please make donations directly to the church marked for 1st Lutheran Sunday breakfasts or your favorite charity.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NASH, Betty
2
JENKINS, Janet
3
HANNAHS, Ina
4
GIBSON, Marian
5
DYER, Kevin
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top