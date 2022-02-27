OLDHAM, Deron W.
57, of Dayton, Ohio. Gained his wings Monday, February 21, 2022. Walk through visitation 9-10 A.M. The family will be present at 9:30 AM., followed by Homegoing Celebration, 10 AM., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Gateway Cathedral, 5501 Olive Rd. Trotwood, OH 45426. Interment Dayton
National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral