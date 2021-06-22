Oladele, None

OLADELE, Deacon Yakub



Went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He is preceded in death by the love of his life Deaconess Geneva Oladele.



He leaves to cherish his memories Daughter Benita (Ray) Penkalski; Son Dominic (Miracle) Oladele; Grand-children Braxton, Kazeem, Avery, and Grace. He will be loved and missed by all whose lives he touched over the years. Homegoing Celebration will be Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, (380 South Broadway Street). Visitation to begin at 11:00 am and Service to follow at 12:00 pm. Social Distancing and Masks will be required.



Interment at Calvary Cemetery. www.Lusain.com.

