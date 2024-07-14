Ohns (Hamilton), Vickilu T.



Ohns, Vickilu T., 76, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2024 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Vickilu was born December 29, 1947 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of George R. and Martha L. (Cohagen) Hamilton. She was a member of the Union Club and Eagles # 397. She enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and Ohio State Football. She also enjoyed talking to her numerous friends, line dancing and spending time with family. Survivors include two children, Rebecca Waldron and Mark Ohns; six grandchildren, Travis (Shyanne), Nicole, Jackie (Amanda), Gina, Aiden and Ethan; one great grandson, River; two brothers, Dan Hamilton and Joe (Kim) Hamilton; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Cinnamon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; and a nephew, Connor. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11  1 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Graveside Service will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Felix and the staff at the Cancer Center for their kind and exceptional care over the last four years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Cancer Center.



