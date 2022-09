OHLHAUSER, Gordon B.



Age 79, of Monroe, OH, passed away on August 31, 2022. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Wednesday, 9/7, 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows, 330 Lebanon St., Monroe, OH 45050, on Thursday 9/8 at 10 AM. HodappFuneralHome.com for full obituary.