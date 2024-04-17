Oglesbee, Larry Ivan



Larry Ivan Oglesbee, age 79 of Urbana, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 12, 2024 in Springfield, Ohio. He was born November 14, 1944 in Urbana, Ohio to the late Ivan and Eva (Markley) Oglesbee. Larry is survived by his loving children, Roxanne (Donnie) Oswald and Scott Oglesbee, siblings, Glenn Oglesbee, Richard Oglesbee, Joanna Rutt, Linda Davis, and Jane Lewis, brother-in-law, Steve Anderson, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lana (Anderson) Oglesbee, and siblings; Ada Callison, Janet Knox, and Rosemary Ballard. Larry worked for International/Navistar for over 30 years until his eventual retirement. He loved antique tractors, going to flea markets and auctions, and was a sports enthusiast. Larry also enjoyed the time he spent with the guys, whether it was going to Mumford's or Mechanicsburg for coffee. Larry will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him. Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 26, 2024 from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at the Walter and Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana. A memorial service to honor Larry's life will begin at 1:00 p.m., also at the funeral home. Larry will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum immediately following the memorial service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com