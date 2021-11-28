springfield-news-sun logo
ODON, Jerald DeWayne

Age 47, of Dayton, OH, born January 21, 1974, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021. He was a graduate of Sinclair Community College, and Indiana Wesleyan University. He was employed at Silfex. Preceded in death by father, Jerry W. Odon. Survived by mother, Rae L. Odon; daughters, Theodosia Odon, MaKaela Howar; brothers, Jermaine Odon, Jamarr Odon, Jerry Odon Jr.; sisters, Cheryl Woods, Debbin Murphy, Donyale Odon, Tina Smart; uncles, Robert Odon, Ricky Offutt; aunts, Deloris Underwood, Paula Bennett; two grandchildren; a host of cousins, family and friends. Walk-through visitation 11 am-1 pm Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 1 pm. (Mask

Required). Interment Woodland Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

