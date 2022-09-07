OCKERMAN, Ronald F. "Ron"



Age 84, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022. Ron was born June 5, 1938, in Fairborn to the late Elmer "Rudy" and Mary (Fulkerson) Ockerman. Also preceding him in death are his brother Edward Ockerman. Cherishing Ron's memory are his beloved wife of 25 years Nancy (Fahr) Ockerman, son, Terry Ockerman of Portsmouth, Ohio, stepchildren, Wayne Sankey, Mark Sankey both of Sandy Ridge, PA, Susan (Gregory) Luzier of Bradenton, FL. Also surviving are four grandsons, 2 granddaughters, three great-grandchildren, and sister Barbara Hall. Ron was a graduate of Fairborn Baker High School, was retired from the US Navy as a Petty Officer 2nd Class, he also retired from the US Postal Service. He was a life member of AMVETS, Fairborn Moose Lodge 1068 and numerous VFW posts as well as a member of Jackass Flats Motorcycle Club and the Cushman Club. Ron loved playing cards especially euchre and poker, and in particular, loved his farm. There will be a gathering of family and friends, Friday, September 9, 2022, at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 East Main Street, Fairborn starting at 2:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 pm. Ron will be interred in Byron Cemetery at a later date.

