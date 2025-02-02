Obach, Robert E.



Robert Obach of Dayton, OH, took his last earthly turn in the batter's box on January 29, 2025. Hitting a walk-off home run, Robert is rounding third and heading for home to be with God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.



Robert Obach, 85, son of George Robert and Violet (St. Eve) Obach was born in Queens, New York City on May 16, 1939. Robert is survived by his dear brother, Richard (Hanna) Obach of Cario, NY, his treasured sister, Elaine (Bob d.) Cherrington of Acra, NY, and courageous cousin, Ron Poh of West Palm Beach, FL. Robert and his beloved bride, Sally Keyes, co-founder of The Learning Tree Farm Inc., rang in 2025 celebrating their 38th wedding anniversary. From Southern Cove to Clarence Street, from the many Poh film sets to 10 Wilmington Place, Robert created many memories for his four children: Noel (Rozana) Obach, Jennifer (Steve) Fuchs, Rebecca (Steve) Phiffer, and Sarah (Jayson) Wrona. Robert leaves a legacy of zeal for life to his 11 grandchildren: Paul Richard, Karen, Beth, Allison, Edward, Cameron, Maria, Jayson Jr., Helen, Megan, and David.



Robert attended St. Pascal Baylon Catholic School, Hollis, NY; St. Agnes High School, Rockville Centre, NY; Chaminade High School, Mineola, NY; Loyola University, Chicago, IL; Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY; and the University of Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France. He was a member of the Clerics of St. Viator (1958-1965). Robert taught at Rosary Hill College (now Daemen University) and served as Adult Religious Education Director for the Diocese of Memphis under Bishop Dozier (1973-1981) and then for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati (1981-1989). He was Pastoral Assistant under Rev. Thomas Gaeke at St. Mary Catholic Church (1992-2004). Robert taught philosophy and theology courses at several colleges and universities in the Dayton-Cincinnati area (1989 2013) and at the University of Dayton (2013-2024).



Throughout his life Robert's concern was social justice, including issues such as racism, sexism, discrimination, and nuclear disarmament. Robert cherished his friendship with co-author Rev. Al Kirk. Books, movies, and discussion groups were Robert's delights. His core group of Dan, Dave, and later Ken met for breakfast each week for nearly forty years. Robert regularly attended the Curiosity Club, which meets at Graeter's Ice Cream- Oakwood, and a theology discussion group that started in 1985. James



Michener's The Source, encyclical letter Laudato Si', Shawshank Redemption, and Field of Dreams are favorites amid Robert's vast collection of well-loved books and films.



Between 1987 and 2016, Robert and Sally enjoyed nine cycling adventures in Italy, France, Ireland, Spain, Germany, the Czech Republic, and the Austrian Alps. Robert thrived on playing and coaching softball. He could be found with his trunkful of balls, bats, and gloves at Kettering Field, Rice Field, JFK Field, and Delco Park. He was a co-founder of the Cuny-Zink Senior Softball League and 2021 inductee to the Dayton Softball Hall of Fame. During the off-season he played pickup basketball with fellow seniors at Kettering Recreation Complex.



Robert Obach was preceded in death by his parents, George and Violet Obach, as well as many of his grade school, high school, and college classmates; members of his religious community; many relatives, friends, and teammates, with special mention of Henry Baldridge whose last at bat was in 2015; and many colleagues and teachers, especially Dr. Gabriel Vahanian, Robert's doctoral advisor at Syracuse University.



The visitation is on Thursday, February 6, 4-7 PM at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Avenue Dayton, OH 45410.



Robert's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 7, 11 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church at the corner of Xenia Avenue and Allen Street Dayton, OH 45410. Following Mass please join the family for lunch at The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center, 1000 North Keowee Street Dayton, OH 45404.



The burial is on Saturday, February 8, 10 AM at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Avenue Dayton, OH 45409.



Memorial donations may be made to The Learning Tree Farm, Inc.



