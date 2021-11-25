springfield-news-sun logo
O'REILLY, Janet

O'REILLY, Janet Darlene

Janet Darlene O'Reilly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 14, 2021, her

Mom's birthday. Darlene was

surrounded by her family who loved, prayed, and sang her

into the arms of her Savior.

Darlene was born on January 11, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio. She was devoted to her 5 children who she raised alongside Louis Edward O'Reilly whom she was married to for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmon Jones and Myrtle Evans as well as her

siblings, Jean Perry, Carrie (Philip) Cloud, Leroy (Marabelle) Henderson, and Validene (Jim) Hamiliton. She is survived by Louis O'Reilly, Shanamarie (James) Harville, Mike (Maureen) O'Reilly, Siobhan O'Reilly, Mitchell O'Reilly, Shelagh (Eric) Hughes and fourteen amazing grandchildren.

