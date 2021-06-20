O'MEARA,



Thomas George



Thomas George O'Meara, age 87, of Beavercreek, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at home surrounded by family. The family takes great comfort knowing he was called home to be with the Lord. He was born January 31, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of James and Marcella O'Meara. Tom attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated from Chaminade High School. He was a retired US Postal Carrier after 34 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Tom was a devout member of St. Helen's Catholic Church since 1973 and was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the University of Dayton Flyers. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward (Barb) O'Meara and Gene (Barbara) O'Meara; sisters, Lucille Cordonnier and Betty (Dennis) McMahon and brother-in-law, George Beemsterboer. Tom is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 64 years; children, Mike (Pam) O'Meara, Michele (John) Madewell, Monica (Bob) Bauer and Ted (Caralee) O'Meara; grandchildren, Lauren, Cameron, Mallorie (Keith), Nick (Elizabeth), Taylor, Nolan and Alex; great-grandchild, Dorothy; sister, Martha Beemsterboer; brother-in-law, Eugene Cordonnier and many other special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Tom's honor. Visitation will be Monday, June 21, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Helen Catholic Church (605 Granville Pl., Dayton, OH 45431). He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.

