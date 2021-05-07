O'CONNOR, Ellen Marie



83, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 1st, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born May 16th, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence and Elizabeth (Viar) Penwell. Ellen retired from the Springfield News Sun and was a member of the Ohio Lyric Chorus. She is survived by her children: Michael (Rhonda) O'Connor, Gail Sue Michael and Cindy (Ralph) Foster; her grandchildren: John (Lindsey) O'Connor, Jennifer (Ian) Lochner, Kyle O'Connor, Amanda (JR) Valvano, Michael O'Connor, Trishia (Jason Watson) Michael, Justin



Michael and Sara (Zeb Thomas) Nave and Emily Nave; several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ellen is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Wesley



O'Connor; a son, John W. O'Connor; son-in-law, James Nave, her siblings: Martha Rhome and John Penwell. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, May 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services (10-11 a.m.) Burial will



follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memorial gifts may be made Ohio MS Society and American Heart Association. Online



expressions of sympathy may be made at



