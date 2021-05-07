O'CONNOR, Ellen Marie
83, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 1st, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born May 16th, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence and Elizabeth (Viar) Penwell. Ellen retired from the Springfield News Sun and was a member of the Ohio Lyric Chorus. She is survived by her children: Michael (Rhonda) O'Connor, Gail Sue Michael and Cindy (Ralph) Foster; her grandchildren: John (Lindsey) O'Connor, Jennifer (Ian) Lochner, Kyle O'Connor, Amanda (JR) Valvano, Michael O'Connor, Trishia (Jason Watson) Michael, Justin
Michael and Sara (Zeb Thomas) Nave and Emily Nave; several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ellen is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Wesley
O'Connor; a son, John W. O'Connor; son-in-law, James Nave, her siblings: Martha Rhome and John Penwell. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, May 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services (10-11 a.m.) Burial will
follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memorial gifts may be made Ohio MS Society and American Heart Association. Online
expressions of sympathy may be made at
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral