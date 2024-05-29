O'Connor, Donald E.



Donald Eugene O'Connor is on his way to heaven as of May 26, 2024. He was born to Irene (nee Brennan) and John O'Connor in 1928 who predecease him along with his wife, Marna (nee Fiely), and later his wife Lucille (nee Hamilton), his son Mark, and son-in-law Doug Kirchner along with a host of elders that enriched all of our lives. Dad graduated from Parker Co-op high school and the University of Dayton. He was part of the Ohio Air National Guard for 4 years. He worked several jobs during his career at Commonwealth Engineering, Projects Unlimited, McCall's, Monsanto, and Monarch Marking. He was a member of the CAR United Way Council, Fair River Oaks Priority Board, where he was a chairman for 4 years, and President of Our Lady of Mercy Parish Council for a few years, all while dancing, golfing, being an amateur radio operator, and raising all of us. Dad always included everyone and made them feel welcome by offering them a drink as soon as they entered the door. He leaves to cherish his memory his children Maureen O'Connor, Dan (Mary), Nanette (Larry) Butterbaugh, Tim (Cindy), Karen (Luke) Koors, Mike O'Connor, Julia (Phil) Lee, Rosie (Marty) Corrado, Teresa (Paul) O'Brien, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and several of our friends whom he adopted when their parents were gone - Judy, Sally, Cindy, Melissa, and Diana. We're eternally grateful to Sandy and Anna from Bethany, and the Hospice of Dayton organization and nurses. Visitation will be Thursday, May 30th at the St. Henry PAC (which is behind the church on 741) beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a mass to celebrate his life, officiated by Father Howard at St. Henry Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449, at 10 a.m. Internment at Calvary Cemetery will follow the mass. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



