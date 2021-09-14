O'BRYANT, James

O'BRYANT Sr., James R.



JAMES R. O'BRYANT SR., 76, of Springfield, went home on



Friday evening, September 10, 2021, following a lengthy



illness. He was born in Marble Falls, Texas on March 9, 1945, the son of Robert Lee and



Helen Hazel (Lewis) O'Bryant. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. A retired master mechanic, he worked at several auto dealerships in the area. Jim loved the outdoors and



enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, camping, and photography. He shared his love of the outdoors through being a Boy Scout leader for many years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith E. (Sheffield) O'Bryant; children, James O'Bryant Jr., Joleen (Steve) Britton, Janeen (Joel) Naugle, and Jaclyn (Darnell) O'Bryant and three granddaughters whom he



adored, Bailey Britton, Casey Britton and Zoe Weaver. Also



surviving are siblings, Rose Carol O'Bryant, Madeana Salerno, Gary Holloway, Gail Lively, Donald Jean Holloway, Junie



Peacock, and Michael O'Bryant; many nieces and nephews; and an extended, loving family of in-laws. He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Robert Lee and Edith O'Bryant and mother and step-father, Helen and Clyde



Johnson. A time to gather and celebrate Jim's life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held at the family's convenience. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please remember Jim with a contribution to the Springfield Regional Cancer Center, 148 W. North St., Springfield, OH 45504. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



