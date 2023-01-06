O'BANION, Nell R.



Age 96, of Troy, OH, passed away on January 4, 2023. She was born on August 6, 1926, in Corinth, KY. Her parents Clarence and Nellie Bernice (Rains) Cooke, sister Rachael, two brothers, Herbert and Wendell and daughter-in-law Debbie (Fogt) O'Banion preceded her in death. Nell was married to her husband, Floyd (Obie) O'Banion for 52 years and 3 months and he died in 1999. Nell graduated Corinth High School, attended Asbury College, Wilmore, KY, and Crump Commerce College, Lexington, KY, which led to employment in Dayton, Ohio. Floyd and Nell married in 1947. After retirement from the City of Dayton Fire Dept., Floyd and Nell owned and operated O'Banion Wholesale Products, Inc. (Gutter Supply) Business. Later their son Kerry and daughter-in-law, Debbie joined them to make it a family business.



Nell leaves her son, Kerry O'Banion, grandson Kevin (Kaylin) of Parma, OH, and Colin O'Banion of Troy, OH.



Nell's happiness in life was her constant faith, loving and caring for her family and her cherished Friendship. Highlights of the month was lunch with "Best Friends". She had a great enthusiasm for College Basketball, University of Kentucky being her favorite. Nell was a member of Polk Grove United Church of Christ in Vandalia, Ohio.



Service will be held at 1:00 PM on January 9, 2023, at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to charity of donor's choice, in her name.



