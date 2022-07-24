NUXHALL, Donzetta



This morning, Joe welcomed his favorite teammate home for good. With deep sadness, the Nuxhall family and The Nuxhall Foundation are grieved to announce that Donzetta Nuxhall—wife of the late Joe Nuxhall and mother to Phil and Kim Nuxhall—died on the morning of July 21, 2022. Donzetta Nuxhall was 93 years old. She was born in Bon Jellico, Kentucky, on August 2, 1928, the daughter of John and Martha (Thomas) Houston. A true matriarch of the Nuxhall family, Donzetta was the glue that made the astounding career of her husband possible. Joe and Donzetta were married in October of 1947, and from that moment on, Donzetta was there to ensure that all was well and taken care of at the Nuxhall family home. While Joe was away playing and broadcasting, Donzetta took responsibility for raising the family and providing a warm and encouraging home life for Joe, Phil, and Kim. Always her husband's biggest fan, Donzetta was sure to scrapbook Joe's entire career, saving newspaper clippings and photos to archive the achievements of her husband's legendary journey as a Cincinnati Reds player and broadcaster. When Joe passed in 2007, the couple had been married for 60 years. Saddened by her husband's death but determined to help his story live on, Donzetta was one of the chief supporters of the projects that helped to establish The Nuxhall Foundation. At every pivotal juncture in her husband's legacy, Donzetta was there to honor him with a kind smile. At the opening of The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields in 2012, Donzetta rounded third and cut the ribbon to open the one-of-a-kind facility for athletes with special needs. In a moment for the ages, at the opening of the Skidmore Sales Mini-Golf Club in 2019, Donzetta (who was not a golfer) sunk the ceremonial first putt on hole 18 to open the new addition to the facility in style. At every event hosted by The Nuxhall Foundation, Donzetta was there with her warm smile, a tender hug, and encouraging words. Donzetta inspired many with her quiet generosity, and her legacy of selflessness will always be remembered. Joe Nuxhall once said of his wife, "For what she's been through, I don't know how to explain it. She's been an absolute saint, an angel." Although all of us are saddened by her death, we are encouraged knowing that Joe was able to finally welcome his angel home once and for all.



Survivors include, Two sons, Phillip Joseph Nuxhall of Morrow, Ohio, and Kim David Nuxhall (Bonnie) of Fairfield, Ohio. Two step-grandchildren: Julie Pyle McDonald (Heath McDonald) of Germantown, Ohio and Jeremy Pyle (Wendy Futral) of Orlando, Florida. Three step-great grandchildren: Brooke McDonald, Trey McDonald and Faith Pyle. Two sisters-in-law: Myra Blades Nuxhall and Patricia Vandegriff Nuxhall.



She was preceded in death by her Husband, Joseph Henry Nuxhall; Her brother, Carl Houston; Her parents, Martha Mae Houston and John Houston.



Donzetta Nuxhall had requested a private burial, which will take place with her family in the coming weeks. Plans to honor and celebrate the life of Donzetta Nuxhall are still developing and will be announced at a later date.



