NUNLEY, Alvin H.



Alvin H. Nunley, age 93, born in Homer, LA, answered the call and went home to be with the Lord on Wed., July 21, 2021. Private funeral service will be held on Wed., July 28,



2021, 11:30 am at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. Ril Beatty, Jr., officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 10:30 am. Facial mask is required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lakeside Manor – Victory Ridge Hospice, c/o Dayton VA Medical Ctr Campus, 4100 W 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45428. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no repast or gathering after the service. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com.



