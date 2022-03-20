NUMBERS, Judith

NUMBERS (Reeder), Judith K.



Judith K. Numbers (Reeder) of Centerville, OH, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Edna Reeder of Dayton, Ohio, and her sister Sandra Simmons (Reeder). She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gary L. Numbers, her son, John Numbers (Deanna) and her daughter, JoAnne Goetz (Greg), and her 5 grandchildren, Courtney, Sydney, Taylor, Joseph and Jacob.



Judy was born on August 16, 1941. As a child she was a very active member of Corinth Presbyterian Church. Judy graduated from Belmont High School in 1959. She and Gary settled in Centerville where they raised their family. She was a very active volunteer with various organizations such as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, PTO, TWIGS, and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Aside from her volunteering, Judy had a passion of ceramics and crafting, especially cross stitching. More than anything, Judy loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her fun generous spirit, and missed by many.



The family is planning to hold a private service.



