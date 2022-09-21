NOUR, LEAH

springfield-news-sun logo
Age 55, was born February 3, 1967 and birthed into eternity, September 9, 2022. Leah was affectionately known as Leelo, Eos, Rose, Blue and her newly acquired title, "Suga Mama" to her first Grandchild and Suga Baby, Emersin Henry Ray McKnight. Leah was preceded in death by her father, Terrell E. Banks, Jr.; mother, Ada C. Younger; stepfather, William O. Younger, Sr.; sister, Janice E. Hartsfield. She is survived by her son, Vincent Ray Young, Jr.; daughters, Kristopher C. Young, Aziza J.T. Nour-Loper (Jesse); brothers, Steven J. Banks, William O. Younger, II; sisters, Robyn R. Razor (Richard), Terra E. Pernell (Derrick), Dayle D. Franklin (Neal), Gayle L. Ashton (Tim); other family members and friends too numerous to mention. Memorial service will be held 11 am Thursday, September 22, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Calling hour 10-11 am. (Mask Required).

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

