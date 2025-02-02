Nossokoff, Norma

Nossokoff (Frederick), Norma



Norma Nossokoff, 90, of Monroe, OH, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2025, with family at her side in her final days. Norma was born on August 3, 1934 in Butler, PA to Earl Frederick and Florence (Vensel) Frederick.



Norma graduated from Butler High School in 1952 and worked in several administrative roles for eight years. Her professional life continued as a church organist in varying capacities for nearly five decades in Presbyterian churches across her time living in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Ohio.



In 1958, she married Robert (Bob) Nossokoff, enjoying 41 years of happy marriage until his passing in 1999. The couple welcomed two sons, Doug and Mark, eventually growing the family to four grandchildren and their spouses, and six great-grandchildren.



Norma's interests included needlework, reading, golf, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, and travel. She devoted time to volunteering with Reach to Recovery (being a two-time cancer survivor), Meals on Wheels, and as a cashier for the Treasure Barn at Mt. Pleasant. She also served as a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church.



For 25 years, Norma called Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant home while continuing as a snowbird in Mesa, AZ.



Norma is survived by her sons Doug (Kelly) and Mark (Erika), four grandchildren Jen (Rich), Christopher (Kristen), Austin (Heather) and Taylor (Alyssa), and six great-grandchildren (Ever, Henry, Winter, Alder, Westin, and Charlotte).



Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life at First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave, Middletown, OH on Saturday, February 22 at 11:00AM. Visitation will be held at the church before the service from 10:00AM  11:00AM.





