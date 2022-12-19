NORTON-YOUNG, Ruby



Ruby Norton-Young received her heavenly wings on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She was born on November 26, 1936, in Aiken, South Carolina. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 46 years, Bertrand E. Young, Sr., son Bertrand E. Young, Jr., mother Louise Norton, father Ulice Norton Sr., brother Harold Norton, and sister Mildred Norton-Simmons. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving and devoted daughter, and son Belinda Young-Billingsley, and Mark E. Young, Sr. (Suzanne); grandchildren, Jesse R. Billingsley, Jr., Jamil E. Young, Mark E. Young, Jr., Quesnay Hubbard, Tenesha Young, Bertrand E. Young lll; eight great-grandchildren; and Deni (her fur baby); a devoted brother Ulice "Junie" Norton (Betty), and sister Martha Jones; cousin Dorothy Henry; dear longtime friends Vivian Goode, Carrie Denkins, Patricia Jeter-Clark, Shirley Robbins, Doris Travis, and Dixie Allen (deceased); special caregiver, Sharoya Grinnell; A host of relatives and friends. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School class of 1955. She was a longtime member of St. Luke Baptist Church where she served diligently until health issues arose. She was a retired para/teacher from the Dayton Board of Education. A member of the National Council of Negro Women, and the Birthday Club. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Luke Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Viewing from 10am-11am, and service at 11am.



