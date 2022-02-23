NORTH, Shawn K.



Shawn K. North was born January 24, 1959, and passed away in Dayton, Ohio, on February 15, 2022. He was welcomed to the Kansas City home of his



father Johnny, mother Glenna, brother Michael and sister



Terry. He grew up predominately in Olathe, Kansas, and



Wagoner, Oklahoma. He



delighted everyone who met him with his angelic face, charming smile, and quirky



personality.



In high school Shawn worked at his father's fiberglass plant and single-handedly destroyed his sister's beloved VW bug by cutting off the front end with the idea of making it look like a Rolls Royce. The car didn't survive.



Shawn had a variety of interests. He enjoyed fishing, going to car races, reading, sampling the local cuisine and libations, and entertaining everyone with random facts. He was a huge fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. But his real passion was his work. Shawn had the intelligence and means to go to any school and choose Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology School of Watchmaking. He pursued this career for over forty years in such places as Wichita, Tulsa, Corpus Christi, Ft. Worth, Phoenix, and Cincinnati before landing at his favorite job with Stoll and Company in the Dayton area. He worked there for fourteen years where he specialized in the repair of Rolex watches. He made his mark in Dayton with many friends in the industry, both at Stoll and other



businesses.



Shawn was preceded in death by his father, John C. North and mother, Glenna J. Smith. He is survived by his brother Michael (Becky) North of Wichita, Kansas, sister Terry North of Austin, Texas, and seven nephews and nieces.



Shawn will be interred near family members in Wagoner, Oklahoma. Plans for any future ceremony are currently



uncertain. In lieu of flowers or contributions, Shawn's family suggests you go to your favorite tavern, order your preferred beverage, and raise a glass. That is probably what he is doing right now. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

