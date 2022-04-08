NOOKS, James

NOOKS, Dr. James A.



Went home to be with his loving savior, Jesus Christ on March 26, 2022. James was born on July 17, 1951, in Xenia, Ohio. James is preceded in death by his parents, James T. Nooks, and Idella J. Nooks; wife, Debra K. Nooks; sisters, Cassaundra Story and Patricia Nooks, and son-in-law, Shuan Evege. James is survived by his brother, Jonathan Nooks; daughters, Angela (Brentt)



Hogan; Kisha (Torie) Williams; Anita (David) Lucas; Amy Evege; Breauna Nooks; and Gabrielle Nooks. Rev. Dr. Nooks



also leaves behind several Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, cousins, and friends. James was a very kind, and humble man that loved unconditionally and dedicated his life to serving God and others. James was a dedicated Pastor; Chaplain; and Engineer. Well Done thy good and faithful servant.



Service Pastor Nooks will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Mulberry St. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00 am until time of the service which will be at 11:00 am with Pastor Ernest C. Brown Sr.



officiating and Eulogist. Interment will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery, Xenia, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be



observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements



entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home. Live Stream available, Link: saintjohnmbc.org/funerals.

