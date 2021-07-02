NOLE, Sr., Robert E.



Robert E. Nole, Sr., age 74 of Fort Pierce, Florida, formerly of Eaton, Ohio, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home. He was born June 5, 1947, the son of the late John and Virginia (Smith) Nole. Robert is survived by his brothers John Nole (Rudi) and James Nole (Jane). Bob was also survived by his



Children Bob Nole, Jr. (Dawn), Lisa Hess (Andrew) and Chris Nole (Kim). Robert had 4 grandsons Nate Nole (Emily), Gabe Calmes, Nick Calmes, and Sean Nole and one great-grandson Jesse Nole. The family plans to hold a memorial for Bob at a later date. Cremation took place at the National Cremation Society in WPB, FL.

