Noland, Patti M.



Patti M. Noland, age 82, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 12, 2024. She was born on April 20, 1942 in Jonesville, Virginia to the late Kline and Golden Munsey. Mrs. Noland graduated with a degree in education from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She taught life sciences such as biology and physiology for the Franklin City Schools for 32 years. In her spare time she liked to travel, loved gardening, playing piano, watching college football, watching the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, and she loved her alma mater the Tennessee Volunteers. She was also an active member of the Franklin First United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John R. Noland in 1986; and sisters, Edith Tegge, and Feryl Ely. Mrs. Noland is survived by her daughters, Holly (Brian) Burns; and Melody (Scott) Stevenson; grandchildren, Cameron, Emma, and Grant Burns, Spencer, and Summer Stevenson; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues, and former students. A visitation for Patti will be held Friday, August 23, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral service will occur Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 10:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Woodhill Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com