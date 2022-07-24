NOLAN, Brenda Tait



83, passed away on July 19, 2022. She was born on July 9, 1939, in South Haven, MI, the daughter of late Russel and Dora Tait and surviving brother, Barclay Tait, all of South Haven, MI. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Giles W. Nolan. She is survived by her children, Kelli Clawson, her husband Dan, and their children Nolan and Natalie Clawson, Debbie Angelus, her husband Tom, their children, Paige and Dean Angelus, and Michael Nolan and his wife Lori. In the early years of Brenda's life, she worked as an American Airlines flight attendant and remained active with the Kiwi Club organization until her passing. She was based in Chicago, IL, where she met her husband, Giles. After getting married, they lived in Cleveland, OH, Pasadena, CA, Columbus, OH, and Dayton, OH. She held prestigious honors as Miss Blossomtime, Miss South Haven, and Miss Blueberry Queen. Brenda enjoyed her tennis group, traveling to Bethany Beach and Siesta Key, and a great conversation with a friend. A service of remembrance will be held from 4-7 on Thursday, Aug. 4th at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH. A Catholic Mass will be held on August 5th at 1PM at Incarnation Church, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH, immediately following mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALS association of central and southern Ohio chapter. webcsoh.alsa.org. Condolences can be made to



