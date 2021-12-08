NOBLE, Corbett



Corbett Noble, age 80 of



Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Monday, December 6, 2021. He was born in Vest, Kentucky, on



January 11, 1941, the son of Bent and Perlecy (Combest)



Noble. Corbett was a veteran of Vietnam with the United States Army from 1963 to 1965. He was employed in the Maintenance Department in the PFD Building at Miami University for twenty years, retiring in 2009. On September 1, 1979, he married Janet (Murray) Kraus and she preceded him in death in 2013. Corbett was a member of Stahlheber Baptist Church and a life member of the American Legion Post 337 in



Sunman, Indiana.



Corbett is survived by his daughter, Billie Jo Bresnen; two sisters, Nova (Bob) Rutherford and Daisy (Rudolph) Collins; four grandchildren, Derek (Crystal) Bresnen, Paige Bresnen,



Andrew Kraus, and Alex Kraus; three great-grandchildren, Jackson Thomas, Paisley Bresnen, and Harper Bresnen; sister- in-law, Janet Noble; four nephews, Steve Noble, Brian



(Amanda) Noble, Gary (Patti) Hafenbridle, and Michael Noble; and one niece, Beth Noble. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janet Noble; his siblings, Ray Noble and Bob Noble; son-in-law, Bob Bresnen; son, Michael Kraus; and great-grandchild, Roslyn Bresnen.



Funeral service will be held at Stahlheber Baptist Church, 1800 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Johnny Wallen officiating.



Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to Stahlheber Baptist Church.



Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

