NIXON, Ora Junior



91, of West Chester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. Born on April 10, 1930, to Ora and Katherine (nee: Shaffer) Nixon in Springboro, OH, Ora was a U.S. Army veteran. He was proud to have witnessed 13 atomic bomb tests during his time in the Army. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Hamilton and the Lebanon Elks. A lifelong fan of sports, Ora was the quarterback of the Lebanon High School Football team, a pitcher for the high school baseball team, and is a member of the Lebanon Athletic Hall of Fame. He continued his pitching career in college at the University of Cincinnati. Ora received a Masters of Education from Miami University. During his educational career, he was the principal of Buckeye High School, the first high school football coach for Little Miami High School, and served in many different capacities with the majority of his career at Lakota High school.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 years Dorothy Nixon and his sister Marilou Kilburn. He is survived by his three sons, Timothy Dale Nixon of Annapolis, MD, Terry David Nixon of West Chester and Thomas Dwayne (Brenda) Nixon of Brownsburg, IN, and three grandchildren, Maria



Nixon, Sean Nixon and Michelle Nixon.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The arrangements are by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting



