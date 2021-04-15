NIXON, Michael



Age 65, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born November 6th, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, and was a graduate of Northmont High School, class of 1974. Preceded in death by parents George and Pat (Cox) and John and Melva Salisbury. He is survived by Susan Salisbury, children Matthew Nixon and Jennifer and Daniel Minnick, grandchildren Brock and Olivia and many of his friends who visited "the old mans club" on Saturday mornings over the last few years. The family would like to thank Kelly Hoke and Brian Robinson for the many years of service they provided for Michael. The family will not be having services for Michael at this time.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation for those living with spinal cord injuries. https://www.christopherreeve.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com