NICKELL, Pauline Jean



Age 92 of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on July 1, 2021, peacefully in her home. She was born November 1, 1928, in Middletown, Ohio, to Gilbert LaFayette, Sr. and Helen (Speidel) LaFayette. Pauline was a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandma. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching the Cincinnati Reds play ball. Pauline is survived by her



children, Robert (Martha) Nickell, Sandra (Ron) Oaks, Gary Nickell, Kimberly (Jim) Butcher, and Kevin (Sue) Nickell; 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Nickell; daughter Donna Jean Curtis; and her parents. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 7, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio. Celebration of Life Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim



Ellis officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at



