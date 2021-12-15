NICKEL, Susan

NICKEL (Enslen), Susan "Shaw"



It is with great sadness that the family of Susan "Shaw" Enslen Nickel, 74, announces her peaceful passing in the evening hours of December 11th, 2021. She was born to Imogene Brinkman and Norbert Enslen Sr. on January 11th, 1947, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She attended West Carrollton High School and Bowling Green State University (Class of '70). She was a highly-regarded hotel sales executive, and after retirement was a dedicated philanthropist and volunteer for Clothes That Work and other charities. She was the life, the host, and the heart of the party — fiercely vibrant, exorbitantly generous, startlingly witty, endearingly brash, kind-hearted, and quietly resilient. Above all, she will be remembered for her love, which she shared deeply with her late husband John Nickel, unconditionally with her family and friends, and freely with all who crossed her path. And she was loved by God, before whom she now stands. She is preceded in death by her



husband, John Nickel, her father, Norbert Enslen Sr., her mother, Imogene Brinkman, and her brothers, Michael Enslen, Carl Enslen, and Norbert Enslen, Jr. The viewing and service will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Dayton, OH 45429 from 11:00am on Thursday, December 16th with burial and luncheon to follow on Friday. More details to be provided at the service.

