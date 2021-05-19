NEWTON, Steven Michael



Age 67, of Kettering, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, surrounded by loved ones who will honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. He was Cleveland Browns' number one fan, and retired reimbursement specialist. Steven's love of life did not come to an end with his death. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 20, at the TOBIAS



FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 21, at the



funeral home. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com