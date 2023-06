Newton (Lissal), Mary Ann



Newton, Mary Ann age 93 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Sunday June 18, 2023 in Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 19, 1929 the daughter of Frank and Marie (Long) Lissal. On November 18, 1950 in St. Veronica Church she married Richard E. Newton and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2000. Mary was a member of St. Ann Church



Survivors include her three children, Thomas Newton, Belinda Williams, and John (Cathy) Newton; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer (Oliver Neal) Newton, Casey Newton, Nicholle (Kevin) Woods, Amber (Mike) Titus, Ricky Newton, Zach Newton, Jodi Robbins, Mathew (Amber) Elsaesser , 12 great grandchildren, Raegan Newman, Peyton Elsaesser, McKenzie Elsaesser, Ethan Elsaesser, Madison Titus, Nathan Titus, Summer Newton, Jaxson Newton, Elizabeth Maynard (Matthew), Alexander Newton, Victoria Newton, Deyonte Tipton and 1 great great grandchild Ryker Beyer.



Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by three brothers, William Yarnell, Walter Klock and Robert Lissal; a sister, Catherine Hoskins and daughter in law Kris Newton.



Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am Friday June 23, 2023 in St. Ann Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00am Friday in the church. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Zettler Funeral Home serving the family. Online register book at ww.zettlerfuneralhome.com





