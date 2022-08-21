NEWMAN, Marsha

NEWMAN (Phares), Marsha Marie



Marsha Marie (Phares) Newman, born June 6th, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Rose Phares, died peacefully on Sunday, August 14th, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Marsha was proud to be a Northeastern Jet, Class of 1965. She worked for many years and later retired from National City Bank/PNC. She volunteered with Junior Achievement, serving as a role model to positively impact young people through education and life skills. In retirement, she worked for Jeff Wyler Springfield and was a member of the United Methodist Church.



Marsha was a lover of cheese, dancing with her Paul, tending to her plants and animals, solving the daily crossword, watching her old shows, and enjoying a glass of Wild Irish Rose. She loved spending time with her friends at the various clubs she visited or was a member of - the Union Club, the Eagles, the Moose Lodge, and the Machinist Club. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends, enjoying laughter and meals together, sharing stories, and celebrating the many milestones of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marsha had many friends, coworkers and neighbors that touched her heart and enriched her life.



Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Paul Newman, mother-in-law, Mary Smith, step-sons: Brian and Brett Newman, sister-in-law, Debi (Randy) Phares, and great-grandson, Collin Jenkins.



Marsha is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Rob) Skeens of Lewis Center, and granddaughter Madeleine; step-sons: Barton (Christina) Newman of Springboro and Shawn (Krista) Newman of Oxford; step-daughters; Brenda (Derek) Brutchey of Galion, Sheila Carroll of Mansfield, Cheri (Mike) Pennington of Galion, and Erika (Nelson) White of Groveport, 23 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, sisters: Sue Ann (Roger) Dill of Springfield and Doxsee Phares of Oakland, CA, brothers; James (Beth) Phares of New Carlisle, Ralph (Jeannie) Phares of Xenia, Mike Phares of Springfield, Randy Phares of South Vienna, and Charles (Kathy) Phares of Springfield, brother-in-law, John (June) Newman of Sierra Vista, AZ, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews that she loved.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. A memorial service will begin at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Angela Buxton. Inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite local animal shelter in Marsha's honor. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



