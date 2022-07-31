NEWMAN, Genevieve Marie



Genevieve Marie Newman, of Oakwood, OH, was stillborn July 25, 2022. She is survived by her parents Zachary and Jandy, her sisters Callia, Leah, Frances, Esther, and Agnes, and her grandparents, Dan and Nelda Newman and Jay and Judy Smith.



The ability to inspire greatness and change lives is always desired but often takes a lifetime to achieve and we knew, as the namesake of St. Genevieve, the great patroness of Paris, our daughter had big shoes to fill. We never dreamed she would intercede so soon in our own lives, working constantly to provide comfort and compassion in times of darkest distress. Genevieve's too short life was a tremendous blessing and inspiration to her parents, family, and friends.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 1322 Brown Street, Dayton, OH, on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 11 o'clock with family greeting guests from 10:30am-11:00am at church. The Rite of Committal will follow immediately after Mass at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton, OH. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.

