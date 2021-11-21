NEWMAN, Douglas D.



Douglas D. Newman, 71, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on Friday,



November 12, 2021. He was born November 21, 1949, the son of Delbert D. Newman and Ruby K. (Shaw) Newman. Doug is survived by his daughter



Angela (Scott) Williams, Sons Douglas R. (Kristin) Delpinal and Travis L. Delpinal. Grandchildren Scott "Scottie"



Williams, Selena D. Delpinal and Douglas R. Delpinal, Jr. Sisters Sandy (Darrell) Willis, Ethel Harwood, Cindy Manning. Brothers Rick Newman and Walt (Karen) Newman, Brother-in-law Kenny Rice, Jr and many



nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Son Michael L. Newman and sister Pearl L. Rice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory.



