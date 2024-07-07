Newman, Diana Lee



Diana Lee Newman, age 73, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. She was born on September 17, 1950, in Middletown, Ohio, to Inez and Richard P. Newman, Sr.



Diana was a lifelong resident of Middletown and a graduate of Fenwick High School. She continued her education at the University of Miami, Middletown campus. She dedicated her professional life to accounting, building a long and successful career in the field.



Diana had a fondness for travel and reading, two interests that enriched her life and brought her enjoyment over the years.



Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Inez and Richard P. Newman, Sr. She is survived by her twin sister, Debbie Leever and brother-in-law Rich Leever; niece Michelle Leever; nephew Benjamin Leever and his husband Michael Hanhart; brother Richard P. Newman, Jr. and sister-in-law Sherri Bowman; niece Kelly Newman; and grand-nephew Tobias Newman.



The family will hold a private funeral service to honor Diana's memory. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton in Diana's name.



Diana will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her gentle nature, kindness, and quiet strength will forever remain in our hearts.



