springfield-news-sun logo
X

NEWLAND, Floyd

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NEWLAND, Floyd W. "Buck"

79, of Brighton, passed away April 12, 2022, at Mount

Carmel Grove City. He was born April 11, 1943, in Springfield to Everett N. and Emiline (Buck) Newland. Buck was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of ARCA, the Union Club, International Harvester Chapter 3, and a longtime member of Miami Valley Steam Threshers Assoc. His passions were racing and antique tractors. Survivors include his children, Richard Newland of Brighton, OH, Robbie (Dave) Bradford of Devils Elbow, MO, Rita (Jeff) Riddle of Chesapeake, VA, and Robert Newland of Brighton; mother of his children, Renie Newland; grandchildren, Justin, Jessica, Jake, Joey, Jaycie, and Josh; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was

preceded in death by his brother, Burrell Buck, and his

parents. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will follow in Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Michniak, William
2
McCOY, Patrick
3
HELLER, Ann
4
BYRUM, Karen
5
CARTER, Lee
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top