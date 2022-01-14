NEWELL, Lina F.



Lina Faye Newell, 80, of Westfield Center, OH, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at her home, following a courageous 9-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born Sept. 16, 1941, in Sandy Hook, KY, to George and Monnie (Lewis) Thornberry. Lina married Francis Newell on August 14, 1982. She was employed by Ford Motor Company in Cleveland, retiring in 2007. They resided in Westfield Center the past 21 years, where they were members of Westfield Country Club. Together they enjoyed golfing, bowling, and traveled extensively with Corvette Club of America, which they were members of. Surviving are 5 children, Regina, Veronica, Crystal, Jason, and Jarrod; 3 grandchildren, Brian, Candace, and Alicia; 7 great-grandchildren and siblings, Amos, George, Jimmy, Dean, and Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents and 4 siblings. There will be a Private Graveside Service held in Westfield Center Cemetery. Arrangements by Parker Funeral Home, Lodi, OH. Online condolences may be shared at www.parkerfuneralhomes.com.

