NEWELL, Lewis A.



91, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2021, in his home. He was born April 12, 1930, in Springfield the



son of Robert and Verna (Cheeseman) Newell. Lewis was a United States Navy veteran serving from 1948 to 1952. He went on to work as a foreman for Westinghouse for 27 years and later as a foreman at Embee Corp for 11 years. Survivors include his wife, Barbara J. (Wendell); five children and spouses, Teresa and Dave Klapproth, Gary and Karen Newell, Karen Bruce, Kay and Jerry Heeg and Tom and Julia Newell and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister; Marie, two brothers, Robert and Marvin and a son-in-law, Tim Bruce. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for the wonderful care and support. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on October 16, 2021, in Vineyard Northridge. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

