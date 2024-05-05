Newcomb, Brian

Newcomb, Rev. Dr. Brian Q.



NEWCOMB, Rev. Dr. Brian Q., age 67, of Centerville, passed away Monday, April 15, 2024. Brian joined David's United Church of Christ in Kettering in 2008 where he has served as Sr. Pastor for over 15 years. Brian's life work was preaching the 'one sermon', repackaged each week, that is always about Love. He was friend to the stranger, ally to the vulnerable, foe to the abuser, quick with a smile, deep with his laughter, and a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Funeral Service to honor, celebrate and remember Brian's life will be held Wednesday, May 8, 11am at David's Church, 170 W. David Road, Kettering, Ohio. The family wishes to thank Ohio Hospice for their compassionate care during Brian's final weeks. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Church of Christ's Join the Movement campaign to initiate anti-racism work in the UCC. https://jointhemovementucc.org or to David's Church, Kettering, Ohio. https://davidsucc.org. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



