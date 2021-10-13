NEW, John Randall "Randy"



Age 68 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. He was born October 2, 1953, in Hamilton, the son of the late Cecil and Catherine New (nee Wilson). On March 24, 1973, he married Barbara Friedlander. Randy is survived by his wife Barbara; daughter Missy (Jason) Lawson; grandchildren Kaylin, Lauren and Finley Lawson; brothers Martin (Donna), Jim (Vicki) and Curt (Kathy) New; also survived by numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Cecil Jr., Vernon, Ralph and Chris New. Known for his witty humor, sweet personality and loving spirit, Randy touched the lives of all who knew him. He loved sports whether it was participating or coaching and mentored many young men in Little Pro football and Babe Ruth baseball. But on March 26, 1981, his life dramatically changed when he was involved in an accident that left him a T-7 paraplegic. However, Randy did not let that define him; instead, he began a lifetime of volunteering and helping others. As an active church member, he taught Sunday School, Bible School and even ministered to inmates encouraging them to make positive life changes. He relished in being a volunteer at Fort Hamilton Hospital, Westover and Berkeley Square praying for the sick and encouraging the lonely. In addition, he represented Hospice making bereavement calls to grieving family members. Randy also adored helping children and could often be seen volunteering at Edgewood Schools or tutoring a struggling student. He was trained as a CASA in the Butler County Parachute program being a voice for abused and neglected children within the court system. Randy also assisted in the YWCA's "Each One Teach One" program that focused on teaching adults unable to read this life's vital skill. These are just a few examples of how this remarkable man gave of himself to help those around him. Randy truly led a brave and courageous life. He leaves a lasting legacy and will forever be loved and missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.



Visitation will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, from 11AM until time of service (1PM) at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014 with Pastor Ty Choate of Immanuel Baptist Church officiating. Burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton. Memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting



