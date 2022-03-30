NEVEL, Jason

NEVEL, Captain Jason Ian



Jason came into this life on November 19, 1977, in Hamilton, Ohio. As early as age 6 he was drawing pictures of fish and boats and said he wanted to be a fisherman when he grew up. And fish he did, winning many fishing tournaments as a teenager and was a regular at pay lakes, ponds, creeks and the river. At age 18 he sailed off to Florida in search of his dream. When not on the water he was a cook in fine restaurants. He became a crewmember on a commercial fishing boat and over the years worked his way up, and passed the test to obtain his Commercial Captain License – something he was very proud of. Like most commercial fishermen in the Gulf of Mexico, Captain



Jason worked hard and played hard. In the past couple of years he returned to Hamilton but would travel back to



Florida to work on fishing boats. He was at home on the ocean, he said that is where he found peace and tranquility. There to greet him in the afterlife are his Grandparents Marge and Jack Bruner, Dewey Hollingsworth and Robert Whitmore Sr., Aunt Lori Cox, Cousin Adam Beare, and his fishing partner Fritz Patrick. His mother, Patti Palmer (David) has lost her



beloved son. Also left behind are his Sister Sara Miller (Steve), Aunt Linda Harris (Terry) who loved him like a son, Grandmother Leah Whitmore, Cousin Dr. Robert Obermeyer (Mae), half siblings Bobby and Suzanne Whitmore, Bob Whitmore (birth father), Lynn Nevel (adoptive father) and many more that loved him. Per his wishes, Jason's ashes will be scattered in the places he loved the most. There will be a celebration of Jason's life at the Michael Colligan Lodge in Hamilton on Thursday, April 21st from 11:00 until 3:00. The Webster



Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

