Neuner, Margaret

Neuner (George), Margaret Ann



Margaret Ann Neuner, 89 of Kettering, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Neuner, on November 29, 2021, as well as her parents; Harold and Zella George, and one brother and one sister. She is survived by two sons, Brian and John; four grandchildren; Melanie Thompson, Colin, and Vanesa Neuner, and Ashley Taff; two great-grandchildren, Jayce and Kinsley; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Margaret lived a long life, during which she kept the cleanest house, grew the prettiest flowers, and made the best popcorn balls, cabbage rolls, and green beans and ham. She loved taking pictures of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with her family. A memorial visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 2 until 4 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Neuner family.



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

http://www.tobiasfh.com