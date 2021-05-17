<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689821-01_0_0000689821-01-1_20210516.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689821-01_0_0000689821-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">NEUMANN, </font><font size="2" color="#000000">II, George H.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">George H. Neumann, II, father, brother, opa, companion, formerly of Lewistown Valley Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, surrounded by his devoted <br/><br/>family at home in East Penn Twp., Lehighton, Pennsylvania, at 76 years of age.<br/><br/>Born Sunday, March 4, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late George H., and <br/><br/>Margaret (Fravel) Neumann. George was also predeceased by his beloved wife Sally A. (Rathbun) Neumann on April 23, 2012; sister, Roxanne Ford; brother, Dennis Neumann.<br/><br/>Surviving are son, George H. "Chip" Neumann , III and his wife Gina of Lehighton; daughters, Sally A. "Missi" Kupetz fiancée of Benjamin Baggett of Binghamton, NY, Kimberlee J. Frable wife of Thad R. of Lehighton, Heather L. Mellor fiancée of Steve Kuba of Hazleton; sister, Diane Bereczsky of Springfield, OH; grandchildren, Salvatore "Torey", Antonino "Nico", Brody, Brielle, Stosh, Seth, Shelby, Morgan, Chase; great-grandchildren, Gracie, Gretchen, Stosh, Seth, Graelyn, Emma, Aaron, Carter.<br/><br/>In addition George is survived by companion of 8 years, Aleta K. Paul with whom he resided, her children, Kristen Hope wife John Witcofsky, Karen (Hope) Kistler and her husband Jeffrey, Jason Hope and his wife Sarah; Aleta's grandchildren, Liv <br/><br/>Anna, Theo Ephraim, Macey, Paige, and Addison.<br/><br/>A graduate of Shawnee High School in Ohio, George was farm manager for Koch's Turkey Farms of the Lewistown Valley from 1982 through 2018. He was a poultry specialist. A <br/><br/>member of Trinity U.C.C. of Tamaqua, Tamaqua F&AM Lodge #238, social member of the Lehighton Legion.<br/><br/>George's priorities were work and family. He was a devoted husband, companion, and father; however, he reveled in the role of grandfather, affectionately called "Opa". True to his Ohio roots, George was an ardent Ohio State Buckeye fan. George also enjoyed boating with his family.<br/><br/>Funeral arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 655 East Broad Street, Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 18252. (570) 668-2550<br/><br/>online registry and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.</font><br/>