NEUERER, Herta



96, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on July 19, 2022. She was born on October 29, 1925, to the late Gertrude and Ernst Lillge in Niesse, Silesia, Germany. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Franz Neuerer; and brother Rudi Lillge. Herta is survived by her loving children Monika Wanamaker, Wolfgang (Gina) Neuerer, and Lisa (Rick) Kossoudji; brothers Walter Lillge and Hans Hofmann, both of Germany; grandchildren Lora (John) Schmidt, Heather (Clarence) Jackson, Nick (Jackie) Neuerer, Chris Neuerer, Gabriella (Aurelio) Neuerer-Salas, Heidi Clarke, Dimitri Kossoudji, Tiffani (Michael) Kossoudji, Holli (Dan) Kossoudji-Perez; great-grandchildren Emme Smith, Luke Schmidt, Charley Jackson, Rachel Neuerer, Ryan Neuerer, Jessica Neuerer, Jocelyn Clarke, Elyse Clarke, Erza Kossoudji, and Luna Kossoudji. Herta was an active member of the three local German clubs; Leiderkranz, Edelweiss, and Eintracht. She always enjoyed time with her family and friends, dancing and singing and "prosting."



Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio. Family will welcome family and friends at 11 AM until the time of service. Herta will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Herta to Leiderkranz-Turner, German Club Edelweiss, or Eintracht Singing Society. Family would like to extend a special thank you to Kim Thompson and Dr. Mestemaker for their exceptional care.

