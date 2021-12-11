NEU, Jerome Edward



Jerome Edward Neu, 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on December 8, 2021, after



battling COVID-19. Jerome,



better known as Jerry, was born on December 14, 1949, to Lucille (Batter) and Robert Neu in Dayton, Ohio. After graduating from Colonel White High School, he joined the Air Force. Jerry served in California with a deployment to Greenland.



After being honorably discharged from military service, Jerry worked as a plumber eventually starting his own plumbing company. Jerry was a force of nature. His deep voice and



infectious laugh made everyone smile. He was a collector of all things and his creative nature was evident in his many



hobbies including glasswork, candle making and much more. Jerry loved spending time at the club surrounded by his friends and telling stories of years gone by.



Mr. Neu is survived by his three children, Ed (Melissa), Justin (Emily) and Tiffany; his siblings Susan, Bob (Marie), Tom (Shawna), Dianne (John), Jim (Betty), Rick (Laura), Ted, Steve, Chris (Debbie), Scott; 13 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille J. (Batter) Neu and Robert E. Neu and two brothers, Denny and Nick.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the ZERKLE



FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to the Mercy Mission House, 950 Children's Home Road, Sidney, Ohio 45365. Condolences may be made to the family at



www.zerklefh.com.