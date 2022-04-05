springfield-news-sun logo
NETZLEY, Sandra Jane

Age 82, of Ludlow Falls, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. She was born January 24, 1940, to Loren Cover and Mildred Leona (Thompson) Sherman in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Judith Ann Sherman. She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Terry

Eugene Netzley of 60 years; children Lisa Ann Netzley of

Garden Grove, CA, and Michael Alan Netzley of Singapore; 7 grandchildren; sister Vickie Lynne Ganahl of Seattle, WA.

Sandra graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Dayton and retired as a manager for CompuNet. She loved history especially family genealogy and the conservation of wildlife and all national parks and landmarks. Private

services will be held at the request of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Online memories of Sandra may be left for the family at


www.hale-sarver.com


Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

https://www.hale-sarver.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

